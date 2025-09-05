Don’t know what “Stick used to measure” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Friday has arrived, which means it’s time to start a new Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. For some of us, quizzes are the least favorite part of the game, but they’re sometimes necessary to collect bonus goodies. Don’t worry, if you ever need help with hints, you can always count on me. So let’s take a look at “Stick used to measure” and find the correct answer together.

Answer to “Stick used to measure” in Cookie Jam

There are many things we can use to measure, but the only stick that fits this Cookie Jam hint is:

Stick used to measure – Ruler

Stick-like object designed for measurement is obviously a ruler, which is actually one of the oldest measuring tools in human history. The earliest rulers date back to around 2650 BCE in ancient Sumerian city of Nippur. These were made of wood, ivory, or stone.

The modern ruler, with standardized units, started to develop in Europe during the 16th-17th centuries. The one that uses centimeters became widely adopted after the French Revolution (late 18th century) when the metric system was introduced.

The word “ruler” has an interesting origin that connects measurement with authority. It comes from the Middle English word “rulen,” which meant to measure or guide. This, in turn, is related to the Latin word “regula,” meaning a straight stick, bar, or rule – something used for measuring or drawing straight lines. Over time, the word “rule” developed two related meanings: a measuring tool (the stick with markings), or a standard or principle (like the “rules of behavior,” because rulers were seen as tools that guide and set limits).

In other words, a ruler truly “rules” over measurements – it sets the standard.

