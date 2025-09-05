Is Silksong hard? We take a closer look at its difficulty level

Hollow Knight: Silksong, one of the most anticipated games, has been finally released. Interest in the premiere was so huge that Team Cherry’s platformer broke Steam and Xbox yesterday. Now, technical problems with online stores are over. However, there are still some issues with Unity 6000.0.50f1 error. Additionally, there is also one thing that can break your controller – high difficulty level. Many players are talking about huge changes in this aspect compared to the previous installment. Is it really that scary? Let’s take a closer look at situation.

Silksong difficulty level explained

Silksong has noticeably higher difficulty level than Hollow Knight. On Steam forum, you can find many different threads about how demanding the game can be. There are several reasons why even veterans feel that way.

Bosses are more aggressive and their attacks are more complex than in the original. Additionally, they start to deal 2 HP damage early in the game (in the first Hollow Knight this happened near endgame). So, they are way harder to defeat. Some people also think that enemies are “damage sponges.” This is probably one of the most irritating elements in modern gaming. Combined with the high damage they inflict, this means that you have to be prepared for long fights with no space for mistakes. Developers have also changed some mechanics like pogo jumping. This makes even Hollow Knight veterans feel a little bit lost in Silksong.

So, the game is visibly harder than Hollow Knight. However, this doesn’t mean that it is bad. If you look for challenge Silksong is an ideal option.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a great commercial success. In only a couple of hours, title gathered over half a million players on Steam only. Additionally, when you look at Steam you will see that over 96% from over 17,000 reviews are positive. It’s quite impressive.