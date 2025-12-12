Puzzled by “Winter neck accessory” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this mystery

Cookie Jam is back with more questions. It is clear that this time the main theme of the Buzzword event is winter. So, be prepared for different cold-related puzzles. The first challenge was “Bites with cold and blows with snow.” Of course, it is not the end, 19 questions to go. Now, we need to face “Winter neck accessory.” Ready?

Answer to “Winter neck accessory” in Cookie Jam

It’s this time of year, at least for some of us, that forces us to face cold weather. Of course, it is a great opportunity to dust off our warm clothes to cover our body, head and… neck.

Winter neck accessory – Scarf

Would you like to be first to read Cookie Jam tips? Are you interested in various games? Do you like movies and technology? If the answer to at least one of these questions is yes, consider following us on Google News. You will get news and guides and help us at the same time.

Of course, Scarves in winter are quite handy if you want to keep warm! However, they are not the only useful accessories. The next question we have to answer this week is also about clothes. Be ready to solve “Keeps hands warm.” As you can see, Cookie Jam devs want to make sure that we are well prepared for the cold days. It is nice of them! See you soon and good luck!