Puzzled by “Winter neck accessory” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this mystery

The second question in this week’s Cookie Jam challenge is “Winter neck accessory.” Yes, it is this time of year.
Cookie Jam is back with more questions. It is clear that this time the main theme of the Buzzword event is winter. So, be prepared for different cold-related puzzles. The first challenge was “Bites with cold and blows with snow.” Of course, it is not the end, 19 questions to go. Now, we need to face “Winter neck accessory.” Ready?
It’s this time of year, at least for some of us, that forces us to face cold weather. Of course, it is a great opportunity to dust off our warm clothes to cover our body, head and… neck.
Of course, Scarves in winter are quite handy if you want to keep warm! However, they are not the only useful accessories. The next question we have to answer this week is also about clothes. Be ready to solve “Keeps hands warm.” As you can see, Cookie Jam devs want to make sure that we are well prepared for the cold days. It is nice of them! See you soon and good luck!
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
