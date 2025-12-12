Don’t know what “Bites with cold and blows with snow” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Don’t stress if you can’t guess it on your own. Check the answer to “Bites with cold and blows with snow” in Cookie Jam here.
Another weekend has started, which means it’s time once again for Cookie Jam’s Buzzwords challenge. With winter just around the corner, we’d better get ready for some chilly puzzles, starting with today’s frosty clue: “Bites with cold and blows with snow.” If you’re feeling a little stumped or unsure how to crack it, scroll down for the correct answer.
At first glance, this Cookie Jam puzzle could point in all sorts of directions – there are plenty of words and ideas that might seem to fit. But let’s be honest, once you think it through, there’s really only one answer that makes perfect sense.
Wind perfectly captures both actions described in the riddle in a simple, universal way. When we talk about something “biting with cold,” we’re usually referring to a sharp, stinging sensation on the skin caused by icy air – something only the wind can deliver. That biting chill isn’t caused by temperature alone; it’s the moving air that makes the cold feel harsher, almost as if it’s nipping at you. At the same time, wind is also the force responsible for “blowing with snow.” Snow can fall quietly on its own, but it’s the wind that picks it up, swirls it around, drives it sideways, and creates blizzards, drifts, and whiteout conditions. No other natural element does both of these things so directly or so powerfully.
