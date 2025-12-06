Looking for the answer to “Jam doughnut or sausage from Germany” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “Jam doughnut or sausage from Germany” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer for you.
We’re hopping from topic to topic in this weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. We’ve already seen a few animal-themed clues like “Places where bees are kept,” or “Playful sea mammal.” But now we’re back in the kitchen. So if you’re not quite sure what “Jam doughnut or sausage from Germany” is referring to, just scroll down for the answer.
This one can be pretty tough to figure out if you’re not familiar with German cuisine, since the clue points to something that isn’t super common outside that region. It might not ring any bells right away, and that’s totally normal. So let me give you a hand with this Cookie Jam puzzle:
A Berliner is a traditional German jam-filled doughnut – a round, soft pastry made from sweet yeast dough, deep-fried (usually in oil or lard), and then filled with fruit jam, most often raspberry, strawberry, or plum. After being filled, it’s typically dusted with powdered sugar or topped with a thin layer of icing, making it a favorite treat at festivals, celebrations, and bakeries throughout Germany. Interestingly, the term Berliner can also refer to a well-known type of liver sausage called “Berliner Leberwurst.” In this case, the word Berliner is used as an adjective to indicate a Berlin-style preparation, and many sausage products from the region carry the name. So, depending on the context, Berliner can either satisfy your sweet tooth or point to a savory specialty from Germany.
