Game-breaking crash in Gears of War Reloaded. The game won’t launch if you change one setting

Many people have problems with a game-breaking bug in GoW Reloaded. The game crashes on startup. There is one setting which you should not touch. Fortunately, there is a fix if you do.

Gears of War Reloaded launched a couple of hours ago. Many players were waiting for this remastered classic. Sadly, it seems that there is a huge problem with it on PC. Changing just one setting can make your game impossible to launch. Fortunately, there is a fix.

GoW Reloaded can’t be launched

Numerous people can’t launch GoW Reloaded. What is interesting is that many players could start the game just fine. However, the problem began after changing one setting – graphics. It seems that if you do something with it and restart the game (you need to do it if you want to apply changes), there is a chance that you will not be able to launch it later. The problem is serious enough to gather over a hundred posts on Steam (at the moment of writing this article). Luckily, there seems to be an easy fix, which you can try.

How to Fix Gears of War Reloaded crashing on launch

Remember that you use the fix at your own risk. There is always a small chance that something will go wrong.

If you have a problem with launching Gears of War Reloaded, there is hope. The Steam user, Abbie Doobie, has shared something which worked in their case and there are reports of other players that tested this method and were able to play thanks to it.

  1. First of all, you need to type %appdata% into your windows search bar. This should show you the Appdata folder. Enter it.
  2. Next, you need to find Coalition folder and later WarGame. Some players recommend deleting the whole Wargame folder. However, it seems unnecessary.
  3. Later, pick SaveData in the Wargame folder.
  4. In this folder delete a folder with the long name (numbers and characters).
  5. Now, you should be able to launch the game.

We can’t guarantee that this method will work. Moreover, you should always make a copy of your files before deleting them. However, using this fix seems to have a high chance of success, as some people have already tried it. It looks like it is the file which saves your profile data so deleting it will reset all changed settings. Good luck!

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

