3DS nostalgia is fueling a new wave of handhelds, and it's not coming from Nintendo

In 2026, a new Nintendo DS-inspired device is set to hit the market. With so many people nostalgic for classic handheld devices, it only makes sense. Many people can still recall a time when Nintendo had two distinct lines of consoles: the home consoles, such as the GameCube and the Wii, and the handheld devices, including the classic Game Boy and the DS, each with its own unique line of games and series. But this new device isn’t being made by Nintendo.

Retro handheld manufacturers are fueling a nostalgia wave for classic devices, like the DS

It’s no surprise to anyone in the gaming world that handheld devices have been exploding in popularity. The Switch has taken the world by storm, with the Switch 2 becoming the fastest-selling console of all time. Not to mention the popularity of the Steam Deck and Xbox’s new upcoming device. However, there is also an emphasis on retro-inspired nostalgia for classic devices, such as Nintendo’s Game Boy and DS. Just think about how excited people were when LEGO recently unveiled a LEGO Game Boy.

Nintendo may have moved on to the Switch, but recently, handheld emulator manufacturer MagicX unveiled three new devices, as part of a product roadmap for the next year, including the MagicX Retro DS, which is expected to launch sometime in 2026. Thanks to Retro Gaming with Deadfred for sharing the info on social media, including a screenshot of MagicX on Discord, sharing the names of the devices, and the measurements of the screen sizes.

There is something very familiar about the MagicX Retro DS, and it might be because back in October of 2013, I got a 2DS, which was the more affordable, non-folding version of the 3DS. I still have it on the shelf next to me as I write this story. I’m not sure if the MagicX device is specifically geared towards 3DS emulation or just DS emulation, but the varying screen sizes, as well as the same joystick pad, all hint towards that. It almost feels serendipitous that this device is revealed around the same time that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is about to launch, because Pokémon X & Y, which Legends: Z-A is based on, was the first game I played on that 2DS. I guess I’m not immune to nostalgia.

Aside from the nostalgia for retro devices, there is a wave of modern, retro-inspired games being released. Earlier this year, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo earned high praise from both fans and critics, and it even has the option to play on a virtual handheld device within the game. UFO 50 shadow-dropped on the Switch earlier this month as well, which is a whole collection of fictional retro games. Additionally, a few months ago, I had the opportunity to speak with the developers of the upcoming retro-inspired game Petal Runner and heard their perspective on nostalgia and the growing retro movement.