Cult shooter with an average rating of 94% received a new version. Gears of War Reloaded launches today on PS5 and Xbox Game Pass

Today, Gears of War: Reloaded—the second remastered edition of the iconic shooter—lands in players’ hands. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S (including Xbox and PC Game Pass), and PlayStation 5.

According to the announcement from August 19, as well as the game's June preview, Gears of War: Reloaded is launching today. We're talking about the second refreshed version of Gears of War, a shooter game that has an average rating of 94% on Metacritic. It's the title that started the iconic series, which is still being developed by Microsoft.

The work of The Coalition studio, developed in collaboration with Sumo Digital and Disbelief, was created for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The game is also available on Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions. At the time of writing these words, there were 9.5 hours left to unlock the described production on Steam and in the PlayStation Store.

Let's remind that compared to the original Gears of War and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition from 2015, Gears of War: Reloaded stands out due to graphical improvements (4K resolution, 120 fps, HDR and VRR support, refreshed textures, improved shadows and reflections, enhanced edge smoothing), as well as the absence of loading screens in the story campaign, and support for Dolby Vision, 7.1.4. Dolby Atmos, and cross-play technologies.

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

