Pokemon GO is about to get a huge shake-up. The level cap jumps to 80 this October, and now’s the perfect time to grind XP and get ready

The extended Daily Adventure Incense time might be over, but something way bigger is coming. Pokémon GO is getting a big update to its leveling system on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The max level will jump from 50 to 80, and the whole progression system is being reworked to make leveling up feel easier and more rewarding for everyone. And the best part is, that’s just the beginning of the good news.

Pokémon GO’s level cap is about to soar

Here are the key changes in the new level system in Pokémon GO:

Starting October 15, the max trainer level goes up to 80, with a smoother curve so you’ll hit new levels more often. Tasks required to level up from 41 to 50 will be gone. New Level-Up Research tasks will be introduced for levels 71 to 80, bringing fresh challenges and rewards. If you’re level 70 or more, you’ll have a higher chance to become Lucky Friends during trades. New rewards, including increased storage capacities for Pokémon, items, and gifts, will be available. Additionally, new avatar items can be earned starting at level 25.

Before the update drops, an XP Celebration event is running from August 25 to October 14, 2025. During this time, you’ll get double XP for Nice, Great, and Excellent throws, and additional XP from raids and Max Battles – perfect for leveling up faster. And if you hit levels 40–50 before the update, you’ll also unlock exclusive avatar rewards like the Level 50 Jacket and a new pose, which won’t be available afterward.

Source: Pokemon GO

All players will also receive a special medal commemorating their highest achieved level as of October 14, 2025. And depending on how much XP you’ve already earned, some players will automatically jump to higher levels once the update goes live on October 15.