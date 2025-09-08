How to get accolades in Space Marine 2 and maximize your progress

It’s been a whole year of slaying Tyranid swarms in Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2. The developers from Saber Interactive do not let things stagnate, though, and are constantly pushing balance and content updates. After successful patch 8.0, which introduced horde mode, and the big weapons balance patch 9.0, the time has come for much-anticipated patch 10.0. This fresh update adds a lot of features, including operation, enemies, weapons, and above all, PvE mode called Stratagems. You might have thought that all these new goodies will be available from the get-go, but it’s quite the opposite. You will have to work hard to earn the weapons and armor pieces, as they can be obtained only thanks to “Accolades.” What are they and how to get them? Here you will find the answer.

Getting Accolades in WH40K Space Marine 2 explained

Saber Interactive does not stop when it comes to developing WH40K Space Marine 2, despite the fact Space Marine 3 has already been confirmed to be in the works. They have promised that SM2 won’t be neglected, and it shows. The latest anniversary patch 10.0 provides Warhammer fans with a lot of ways to dispose of Tyranid threat. To get the new weapons of destruction you will need something called Accolades. Where to get it?

Accolades are new currency added as a part of the most recent update. Getting them is rather straightforward. All you have to do is to complete the new PvE mode matches in Stratagem mode. If you are looking for a way to spend them, you will need to visit the renamed shop. Previously you could do so in “Data Refinement,” while now it is called “Refinement and Redemption.” It is also a place to go if you would like to redeem Community Giveaways, so keep that in mind for the future.

A breakdown of 10.0 patch in Space Marine 2.Source: https://community.focus-entmt.com/focus-entertainment/space-marine-2/blogs/260-patch-notes-10-0

Of course, all of those additions are available at no extra cost. It only requires a bit of your work and lots of Tyranids’ corpses piling on ground. However, you can also grab some new DLCs in the form of the Black Templars Champion and Imperial Fists Cosmetic packs. It is also a great idea to grab Space Marine 2, as it is currently discounted by 50%. Have fun!