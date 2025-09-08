You ask yourself, „Where to go in Silksong?” Here are some good options

Some people still can't believe that Hollow Knight Silksong was released a few days ago September 4, 2025, but it's true. Both in Hollow Knight and here, as befits a metroidvania game, boss fights such as Moorwing or Savage Beastfly play a very important role, but so do exploration and discovering secrets and hidden paths. Not only players who are new to this type of game may feel lost here, so it's worth finding out where to go first. And there are quite a few places to visit. Fortunately, here you will find information on the order in which to go.

Find the 1st boss in Silksong – Moss Mother

At the very beginning of your adventure in Moss Grotto, it's worth turning onto the hidden path on the right to get Shell Shards. What's more, at the top of this room, you'll find an enemy that will give you a Beast Shard when killed.

If you want to know how to get maps of the next locations, here you will find the answer.

Then head left, jump onto the platforms, and when you reach the top, go right. Just be careful not to fall into the hole and end up back where you started. After defeating Moss Mother, head towards the Ruined Chapel, then turn right towards the first town, Bone Bottom.

Acquire Silkspear and then defeat Bell Beast

To reach the Bell Beast boss, exit Bone Bottom on the right side and head to The Marrow. Defeating this boss will unlock fast travel between locations. However, to reach it, you must first obtain the Silkspear skill. You will find it in Mosshome, on the top floor in the center of this biome. Interact with the object that has a large head with three pairs of eyes to gain this power.

The Bell Beast is located at the top of The Marrow on the right side. The easiest way to reach this boss is to return from Mosshome. When you leave there, go to the right. That's where the Bell Beast will be trapped. Use your Silkspear skill to rescue him and start the fight.

Avoid Skull Ant, instead find Swift Step skill

Further into The Marrow, on the right side, you may encounter a difficult mini-boss, Skull Ant. It is, of course, possible to defeat him without any additional skills, but it is a difficult task. He is located on the far-right side of The Marrow, on the upper floor, above the bench.

Instead of fighting him, however, we recommend first unlocking Swift Step, a skill you will find in the next location, Deep Docks, to the right of The Marrow. When you see the sign that you are in Deep Docks and notice the signpost with the bench, go right and then up. Unlock the shortcut by hitting the lever, then jump to the top and keep to the right. Once you are at the top, head left until you are attacked by ant enemies in a closed arena.

Once you defeat them, go left, jump down, and keep going left. This is where you will receive Swift Step and be able to take on the Skull Ant. The location after the Skull Ant, however, is optional and difficult at this point, so if you don't feel up to it, skip it for now.

Investigate the lower floor of Deep Docks and fight against Lace

The last initial step will be to find Lace, the next boss. She is located in the lower-middle part of Deep Docks. To get there, you will need to hit the lever in the center of the map to open the passage down. As you descend further, head to the right. You will be locked in an arena with enemies wearing teapots on their heads. After defeating them, the upper part of the location will open and platforms will appear, which you will have to jump on. There you will find a bench, a shopkeeper who looks like a blacksmith, and Lace will be one floor above the bench, on the right. With Swift Step unlocked, you will be able to jump up to unlock the passage by hitting the lever.

That's it for a good start in Hollow Knight Silksong. With these tips, you won't get lost and you'll discover a significant part of the location. Good luck!