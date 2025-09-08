First Orphan in Cronos can prove to be a deadly opponent. To survive the fight you must be cunning

The first moments spent in Cronos may be quite a surprise for you, even if you have experience in other survival horror games. A monster encountered for the first time can easily kill the Traveler. We suggest how to survive the first encounter in the corridor and explain why it can be so troublesome.

The following text contains minor spoilers for the first hours of the game.

Why can you easily die at the beginning of the game?

The first confrontation with the monster in Cronos is a completely different experience than in Silent Hill 2 Remake, the previous survival horror game created by Bloober Team. James's initial contact with the creatures inhabiting Silent Hill was not very demanding and introduced melee combat in a straightforward way. In the new game from the Polish studio, it is very likely that you will die several times trying to win the first fight.

Monsters in the game are called Orphans. You will meet the first one in the Tailor's Shop, while searching for two circuit breakers to activate the generator. The Traveler at some point has to jump down a floor to the corridor where a circuit breaker is located. A moment later, a monster will break through the door at the end of the corridor, initiating a fight.

The high difficulty level of the first fight is made up of several factors - the fight takes place in a narrow corridor, and the opponent is quite fast. The Traveler is not very agile, and the heavy armor she wears clearly slows her down. The basic pistol is weak (the game will allow you to gradually upgrade it during the game), and the game does not have the option to change the difficulty level.

How to survive the first fight with the Orphan?

The most important thing is to fight at a distance. Melee attacks are weak and won't stop the monster. Use the stomping mechanic only when the Orphan falls to the ground and you have enough time to run up to him. When the monster starts to get up, immediately move away.

Rely solely on charged shots, that is, those that are activated by holding down the attack button. Ammunition in the game is heavily limited, so you shouldn't waste it on regular shots. The exception are quick shots at explosive barrels and canisters (however, you will not find these in the described location). We also recommend enabling the crosshair in the game options, which will significantly facilitate hitting opponents.

The basic pistol is unfortunately weak - hits do not stop a charging monster. The Orphan will continue to head in your direction. When the creature approaches, wait for the perfect moment and slip past the opponent right after one of his attacks. Run to the other end of the corridor and continue shooting. The game does not have a dedicated dodge mechanic (e.g. roll), so running away from enemies is the only way to avoid attacks. Fortunately, later battles take place in more open spaces, which will allow you to move more freely.

The Traveler can be grabbed by the Orphan, which activates a QTE sequence. Then you have to quickly press the indicated button. In the accessibility options, you can change the operation of this type of sequence to require holding down the button. This will make it easier for you to successfully complete a QTE, and thus avoid damage.

Don't forget about the quick healing option. Before you even reach the battlefield, you should find at least one medicine. You can use them with a single press of a button. The red glow, the indicator in the lower left corner, and the image distortions warn that the heroine is on the verge of death.

An alternative solution is to avoid the fight and escape. You can go around the Orphan, run into the place from which he jumped out, and then run further. However, know that the game will not always allow you an easy retreat. Some battles are fought in closed arenas. To proceed further, you will have to kill all the enemies.