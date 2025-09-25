How to solve the first puzzle in Silent Hill f. Story, Hard and Lost in the Fog difficulty levels

Silent Hill f is the latest installment in the popular Silent Hill series, this time taking us to Japan. The plot is closely linked to Hinako Shimizu and the town of Ebisugaoka. To move forward, Hinako must face not only all kinds of enemies, but also puzzles. The first difficult puzzle we encounter is about altars and offerings. Here you will learn what to pay special attention to and how to solve the puzzle for Story, Hard and Lost in the Fog difficulty levels.

How to solve the first altar puzzle – general hints

After entering Dark Shrine for the first time, you will see an altar with five different offerings. You must place each of them on a proper podium to complete this puzzle. The most important thing here is symbolism. Each podium has a certain symbol on it. In turn, each item has this symbol emphasized to a greater or lesser extent. Only on the Lost in the Fog difficulty level, the symbolism is contained in the text.

Story mode solution for first puzzle in Silent Hill f

At this level of difficulty, matching the symbol will involve comparing the sign on the podium with the knot visible on the offering. However, if you still have trouble noticing the matching symbols, the complete solution is provided below:

Story difficulty level.Source: SILENT HILL f, developer: NeoBards Entertainment Ltd.

Back left column – dead rat. Back right column – dried fish. Front left column – the robe. Front middle column – urn. Front right column – chopsticks.

Hard mode solution for first puzzle in Silent Hill f

In the case of the hard mode, the puzzle is not so obvious. The symbols depicting Japanese flowers are different here. They are more difficult to spot on the offerings. Therefore, below we present the correct order in which they should be arranged:

Hard difficulty level.Source: SILENT HILL f, developer: NeoBards Entertainment Ltd.

Back left column – dried fish. Back right column – the robe. Front left column – chopsticks. Front middle column – urn. Front right column – dead rat.

Lost in the Fog solution for first puzzle in Silent Hill f

The most difficult mode, Lost in the Fog, does not offer many hints. You will not find any symbols on the podiums here. Instead, you will have to decipher what is written on a piece of paper. Fortunately, with our help, solving this puzzle will be quite easy:

Lost in the Fog difficulty level.Source: SILENT HILL f, developer: NeoBards Entertainment Ltd.