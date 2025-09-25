First gameplay footage of a new game from Returnal creators. Saros has a surprisingly close release date

Sony threw a State of Play event right before the Tokyo Game Show 2025, and it was packed with awesome videos from some highly anticipated games. Among them was the first gameplay trailer for Project Saros, a third-person shooter by Housemarque studio.

Housemarque's previous creation is Returnal, and Saros clearly represents an expansion of the ideas from this hit. That's why we are eagerly awaiting the game, hoping that the devs will prepare another masterpiece for us.

At State of Play, they also mentioned that Saros is set to launch on March 20, 2026. For now, the game is only heading to PlayStation 5, but since Sony is pretty much bringing all their games to PC these days, it's probably just a matter of time before they announce a PC version.

