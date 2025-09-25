Battlefield 6 singleplayer campaign trailer promises a highly emotional military adventure

Battlefield 6 developers revealed a single-player campaign trailer during State of Play.

Jacob Blazewicz

We've already got a bunch of info about the multiplayer, and now we've finally seen what EA Dice has in store for the single-player campaign in Battlefield 6.

The latest shooter from Electronic Arts was one of the first games shown during today's State of Play stream. After long (and still ongoing) multiplayer mode tests, the devs have released a campaign trailer, which you can watch below. A small spoiler: it's better not to count how many explosions you can see in the trailer.

According to the official PlayStation blog, after having episodic campaigns in the recent Battlefield games, the sixth installment is going for a single, more cohesive storyline. In the game, we'll travel across 3 continents as part of Dagger 13, an elite squad trying to stop a military corporation from shaking up the global power balance. They also introduced the characters who'll be with us throughout the story and who are going to be essential allies in the battles during the campaign.

Battlefield 6 will be released on October 10th on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. We won't have to wait long to see if EA Dice's series can beat Call of Duty this time around.

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

