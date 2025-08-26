How to unlock AK 5C with underbarrel shotgun in BF2042

The success of Open Beta tests of Battlefield 6 is undeniable. Hundreds of thousands of fans were enjoying it on Steam alone (via SteamDB). This is a stark difference to what its “older brother,” Battlefield 2042 was able to achieve. And while this is not a story of an ugly duckling becoming a beautiful swan, the latter saw an uptick in playercount due to hype and anticipation that BF6 created. Of course, we can’t forget about the fact that 95% discount might have also something to do with that sudden rise of popularity. Regardless, there are people who want to hone their skills after Battlefield 6 Open Beta, so the natural choice was BF2042. While trying to unlock new gear, some fans have noticed that it is surprisingly hard to get AK 5C Assault Rifle. If you are also struggling to obtain it, here you will find a quick tip on how to do so.

Unlock AK 5C with underbarrel shotgun challenge in Battlefield 2042

It is not undeserved that Battlefield 2042 isn’t very loved by the BF fanbase. Not only the game was not perfect to begin with, but after some anti-cheat revamps, players couldn’t enjoy the title. There are a lot more problems though, as BF2042 itself leaves a lot to be desired, and the issue with unlocking AK 5C via underbarrel shotgun challenge is as old as the game itself. How to get your hands on this assault rifle, then?

It all comes down to the matter of which underbarrel shotgun attachment actually counts towards the challenge, as it is not very obvious. Judging by the description that reads “Kills and Assists with Underbarrel Shotguns,” it should be any shotgun attachment that counts towards this requirement. However, it has been found that not all weapons work towards this goal. If you would like to have it done, you should try M26 Mass Buck that can be used with M416 and M16A3.

Despite all issues, DICE still tries to make the wait for BF6 more pleasant as Update 9.2.0 for BF2024 has introduced a lot of new, free content. Additionally, it allows to unlock some exclusive rewards for the upcoming title. Make sure to get those before Battlefield 6 drops. Have fun!