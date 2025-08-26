PlayStation Plus will drop 7 titles in September, including UFC 5 and action game with an average rating of 87% on Steam

In mid-September, seven games will be leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions. Among them is a „gem” with an average rating of 87% on Steam, and UFC 5.

Christian Pieniazek

PlayStation Plus will drop 7 titles in September, including UFC 5 and action game with an average rating of 87% on Steam, image source: Astrolabe Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment.
PlayStation Plus will drop 7 titles in September, including UFC 5 and action game with an average rating of 87% on Steam Source: Astrolabe Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment.

From August 19, subscribers of the PlayStation Plus service can check out the games prepared for them by Sony for this month. At the same time, it's worth noting that in September, 7 titles will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs.

Related:UFC 5 Announced; Trailer, Release Date and Price Revealed

Among them, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch leads the way. It's a Metroidvania title created in the style of a platform action game, which has received 87% positive reviews on Steam (out of over 8,500 user opinions on Valve's platform). Besides, on September 16th, UFC 5 and Odin Sphere: Lefdrasir will be among the games dropping from PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus - games that will drop out in September 2025

The full list of games that will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in September 2025 (via Game Rant) is as follows:

  1. Dragon's Crown Pro;
  2. FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch;
  3. Odin Sphere: Leifdrasir;
  4. Pistol Whip;
  5. Road 96;
  6. The Plucky Squire;
  7. UFC 5.
More:

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

September 7, 2021

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map