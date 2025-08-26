PlayStation Plus will drop 7 titles in September, including UFC 5 and action game with an average rating of 87% on Steam

From August 19, subscribers of the PlayStation Plus service can check out the games prepared for them by Sony for this month. At the same time, it's worth noting that in September, 7 titles will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs.

Among them, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch leads the way. It's a Metroidvania title created in the style of a platform action game, which has received 87% positive reviews on Steam (out of over 8,500 user opinions on Valve's platform). Besides, on September 16th, UFC 5 and Odin Sphere: Lefdrasir will be among the games dropping from PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus - games that will drop out in September 2025

The full list of games that will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in September 2025 (via Game Rant) is as follows: