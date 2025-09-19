„Humanized” aim assist and a strange decision that affects console players. Battlefield 6 devs reveal more secrets

The launch of Battlefield 6 is just around the corner - set to happen in exactly three weeks. It's no wonder that the developers are sharing more news about the game. This time, we got details on features like aim assist and crossplay.

Slight aim assist

Many shooters include aim assist, and some players might be used to it doing most of the heavy lifting for them. However, in Battlefield 6, things will be different, as the developers are introducing a system they call "Aim Assist 2.0." It’s designed to be an improved version that emphasizes player skill above all else.

We want to have a fair, competitive, and balanced approach. We call it Aim Assist 2.0. It’s an evolution of what we had in 2042. We’re talking real-time renders now. We moved away from squares, boxes, and spheres to capsule-oriented meshes for aim assist. We’ve really upped the level of consistency and performance across the board.

The goal is for players to actually feel the impact of their actions, rather than thinking the system handled everything for them. In other words, aim assist in Battlefield 6 is designed to be subtle and “humanized”.

A strange decision regarding crossplay

Battlefield 6 will once again support crossplay, letting players on consoles and PC play together seamlessly. However, not everyone is a fan of this feature, since PC players naturally have an advantage thanks to the precision of a mouse and keyboard compared to a controller.

In this context, the game will let console players disable crossplay, but as we’ve just learned, doing so will restrict them to a single platform. This means that PS5 players won’t face off against Xbox Series X/S users, and vice versa.

This is a somewhat odd choice, as avoiding competition with PC players is understandable, but mixing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users would seem perfectly reasonable. However, for some unknown reason, Battlefield 6 won’t allow this.

Resolution on consoles

The developers also revealed the maximum resolutions and frame rates that Battlefield 6 targets on consoles in specific modes. They are:

Xbox Series S - 1080p and 60 fps; Xbox Series X quality mode - 1440p and 60 fps; Xbox Series X performance mode - 1280p and 80+ fps; PlayStation 5 quality mode - 1440p and 60 fps; PlayStation 5 performance mode - 1280p and 80+ fps; PlayStation 5 Pro quality mode - 2160p and 60 fps; PlayStation 5 Pro performance mode - 1620p and 80+ fps.

Soundtrack

It’s also worth noting that we now know the list of tracks players will hear while driving vehicles in Battlefield 6. The soundtrack features 14 tracks, including songs by artists such as Limp Bizkit, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.