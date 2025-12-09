All about Battlefield 6 (BF6) ''Connecting to Online Services'' issue

Are you unable to join the battle in BF6 due to ''Connecting to Online Services'' being stuck? Here you will learn all the basic troubleshooting steps and find information about diagnosing where the problem lies.
The thunderous popularity of Battlefield 6 is dwindling. What appeared to be an amazing game and a great comeback of golden era of FPS titles was only a honeymoon, though fans estimated that it lasted only 18 days. Players are frustrated about grinding battle pass and Sabotage mode not meeting their expectations. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg, as BF6 struggles with technical issue ranging from quite silly, like bugged challenges to more serious like crashes that were introduced with further updates of the game. Server infrastructure is also leaving a lot to be desired, as often we have seen online and unknown errors. Adding to those problems, from time-to-time players can experience challenges with “Connecting to Online Services.” What is it and why does it appear? Let’s try to answer this question.
Despite many issues, Battlefield 6 is still an amazing game. We cannot forget that fans are so passionate about it because it proved that it can be truly an astonishing title. Being second-worst rated BF production on Steam is a call to EA, which recently got acquired by PIF, to focus on players and not on repairing the company’s budget, as this will come in time if the game fares well. One of the first things that could be ameliorated is without a doubt servers, which often cause problems for fans, leaving them with “Connecting to Online Services” message. Is it really on EA’s side, however?
As games get more advanced, so do their technology. With more and more points of failure, troubleshooting can become confusing.
Hopefully, armed with this knowledge, you will at least know how to proceed in case of being stuck on “Connecting to Online Services” screen. You can re-review all the steps and try even more troubleshooting by visiting the official EA help page. Do not forget that if the problem persists for a long time, you should contact EA Support by filling in a ticket. Good luck!
Author: Aleksander Kartasinski
Just a random from the depths of the internet who happens to be interested in video games like millions of other people on this planet. By sheer luck he was given a chance to write about them. Worked in IT department and supported users for way too long, but also given a chance to do some IT magic on a large scale in his free time. Interested in technology, games with intriguing mechanics, etymology, and linguistics.
