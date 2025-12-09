All about Battlefield 6 (BF6) ''Connecting to Online Services'' issue

The thunderous popularity of Battlefield 6 is dwindling. What appeared to be an amazing game and a great comeback of golden era of FPS titles was only a honeymoon, though fans estimated that it lasted only 18 days. Players are frustrated about grinding battle pass and Sabotage mode not meeting their expectations. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg, as BF6 struggles with technical issue ranging from quite silly, like bugged challenges to more serious like crashes that were introduced with further updates of the game. Server infrastructure is also leaving a lot to be desired, as often we have seen online and unknown errors. Adding to those problems, from time-to-time players can experience challenges with “Connecting to Online Services.” What is it and why does it appear? Let’s try to answer this question.

What is causing Connecting to Online Services message in BF6?

Despite many issues, Battlefield 6 is still an amazing game. We cannot forget that fans are so passionate about it because it proved that it can be truly an astonishing title. Being second-worst rated BF production on Steam is a call to EA, which recently got acquired by PIF, to focus on players and not on repairing the company’s budget, as this will come in time if the game fares well. One of the first things that could be ameliorated is without a doubt servers, which often cause problems for fans, leaving them with “Connecting to Online Services” message. Is it really on EA’s side, however?

Usually, when there are issues with game servers, multiple errors can occur. Being stuck at Connecting to Online Services can be the very first symptom of problems at EA’s end. This can be caused by accidents and unforeseen events but also planned outages that require turning off some servers to perform maintenance or necessary updates. You can monitor their status on dedicated, official webpage. Absolving EA from part of their sins, on consoles they are not responsible for the whole connection route. If you play on PlayStation or Xbox, it is possible that there are some ongoing issues with services like PlayStation Network or Xbox Live services. Remember that in order to play online you are required to have a valid subscription. Steam can also be a point of failure. While there is no official site that would track its status, there are other fan-made services that monitor its state. There is a lot more to the Internet than meets the eye. It is possible that there are outages with DNS (Domain Name System) services that you use. Those might also affect the connectivity between your computer and EA’s servers. It’s good to keep an eye on those, too, just in case. One of the most popular services that can cause problems is Cloudflare, which has been facing a lot of challenges with stability in recent times. Of course, we cannot rule out the “last mile” problems related to your own connection. It is possible that your Internet connection is subpar, so make sure that your own infrastructure isn’t faulty or malfunctioning. Restarting your router is the first thing you can do that has a good chance of restoring connection stability.

As games get more advanced, so do their technology. With more and more points of failure, troubleshooting can become confusing. If you would like to enhance your skills and make your software work, or at least diagnose properly, please consider joining our community by following Gamepressure on Google News. Thanks to that, you will stay up to date and receive a healthy dose of noteworthy news about tech, games and cinematography. Thank you!

Hopefully, armed with this knowledge, you will at least know how to proceed in case of being stuck on “Connecting to Online Services” screen. You can re-review all the steps and try even more troubleshooting by visiting the official EA help page. Do not forget that if the problem persists for a long time, you should contact EA Support by filling in a ticket. Good luck!