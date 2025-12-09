Menu bug in BF6? There may be a quick fix, but the team is working on a solution

Today, an update to Battlefield 6 appears to have caused some issues, including one with the menu tiles not working reliably. Some players are also having problems connecting to online services, but there might be a way to solve that issue. Thanks to an update from Battlefield Comms on social media, we now know that the Battlefield 6 team is aware of the issue and working on a solution.

The post on social media explains the BF6 team is “investigating the issues players are experiencing with menu tiles not working reliably.” Fortunately, there may already be a possible solution. The Battlefield Comms account recommends restarting the game, reportedly “some players report that restarting the game can temporarily solve the issue.” This is a developing situation, and the team will “update you on progress as soon as we have additional info.” But at the time of writing, the account has not posted anything new.

Battlefield Comms shares an update.Source: Twitter / X

Clearly, something went wrong with today’s update, as this is not the only issue players are experiencing. If none of the suggested solutions are working, check regularly for any updates that the team pushes out later today on your platform of choice. It would be surprising if these issues weren’t resolved in some way soon.