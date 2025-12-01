How to „Deal damage with Incendiary Airburst Launcher” in BF6. Complete Support Specialist 3 challenge easily

In some shooters, it is possible to play as a class that suits us best. A great example of this is Battlefield 6, where players can choose from four available archetypes. Each of them has its own unique challenges that are part of the progression system. Completing them allows you to unlock interesting gadgets or class specializations. This time, we will discuss one specific challenge, namely Support Specialist 3 “Deal 2000 damage with Incendiary Airburst Launcher,” which seems not working well. Fortunately, we know how to complete it quickly.

Solution to quickly get 2000 damage with Incendiary Airburst Launcher in BF6

Many BF6 players complain that the challenge of dealing 2,000 damage with the Incendiary Airburst Launcher is “broken.” This isn't the first time this has happened, as other challenges have also failed to work as intended in the past. The game does not count damage if the shot hits the enemy directly. It only works if the projectile explodes next to them. The problem is that damage taken this way is very low, which means that completing this challenge is extremely time-consuming...

Fortunately, there is an easy way to deal damage with Incendiary Airburst Launcher:

First, pick a Conquest mode. Then, select the Engineer class. Place a mine near vehicles such as jeeps or quad bikes. Change your character class to Support. Remember to equip the Airburst Launcher. Finally, shoot the mines with this weapon. Damage dealt this way should be counted to this challenge.

Repeat this step until you complete the task. It can happen that damage is not counted. In this situation try again or change the placement of the mine.