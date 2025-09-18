Is Little Witch in the Woods coming to Switch 2, PS4, and PS5? Let’s see what developers have to say about the game's future

Cozy gamers have another gem to dive into. Stardew Valley may have reinvented the genre and set the standard, but there’s still plenty of room to experiment beyond the usual crafting, farming, and helping out the community. And the best way to mix things up is adding a touch of magic – just like ConcernedApe is doing with his upcoming Haunted Chocolatier. Little Witch in the Woods is another perfect escape into a charming pixel-art world full of spells, exploration, and tons of activities. But not everyone can try it yet, since it just launched on PC and Xbox. Let’s see how long other consoles will have to wait.

Little Witch in the Woods Switch and PlayStation consoles release date explained

Little Witch in the Woods hit Early Access back in May 2022, and with the full launch on September 15, 2025, a lot of people were hoping it would finally make its way to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Sadly, there’s still no official word about other consoles. I checked everywhere, Sunny Side Up’s official Discord, their X account, even Steam, and found nothing.

The only hint about the game’s future comes from a roadmap they shared with the 1.0 launch. The devs are planning some minor updates through the end of this year, a few bigger updates in 2026, and even a free DLC, but nothing about Switch or PlayStation releases. It’s possible the game could eventually make its way to other platforms, especially since it’s already on Xbox and supports controllers, but for now, we’ll have to wait for direct confirmation from the developers.

So, if you’re like me and want to play Little Witch in the Woods on a handheld, your best bet right now is probably the Steam Deck. Just keep in mind, it’s not fully verified, it’s only listed as “Playable.”