How to get Truck in Borderlands 4. There is a mission you need to complete

Do you still explore Borderlands 4 world? If so, you probably need a good gun, not a meme like Frangible. Luckily for us, BL4 is a looter shooter that's why we are overwhelmed by weapons and class mods. However, some of them are noticeably better than others. So, which one is the best? It’s hard to tell, but Truck is definitely high on tier list. So, how to get this sniper rifle?

How to get Truck in Borderlands 4?

Do you like our work? If so, and you would like to read our latest news or guides, follow us on Google News.

One player on Reddit said that “This Sniper hits like a TRUCK” and this is a great description of this gun. Truck is really powerful legendary weapon. It deals huge damage to enemies. Additionally, critical hits from this gun will ricochet to other opponents. So, it’s worth having it in inventory.

How to get it? First, you must complete two side missions - One Gassy Issue and One Slimy Issue. Both these quests are given by Beth in Fades District in Dominion. However, they are available after Main Mission 18: Means of Ascent. You have the best chances of obtaining this gun during the fight with Bio-Thresher Omega boss that is unlocked at the end of the quest.

However, when you finish both mentioned quests, Truck will also appear as random drop. You can find it during fights (bosses also count) or in vending machines. In this case, everything depends on your RNG.

Borderlands 4 is an extremely popular game (though not as popular as Steal a Brainrot), even despite Randy Pitchford’s advice. In the past days, Gearbox chief posted several “helpful” tips to increase performance in Borderlands 4, and as you can guess, they are not helpful at all. However, the head of Gearbox Software is known for his controversial comments, so we should not be surprised.