EA's sale is going to kill The Sims? Community doesn't trust new owners, studio responds

The Sims 4 community has shown time and again that they can roll with the punches, even when changes aren't exactly what they wanted. Despite new and recurring bugs and some controversies over the past 11 years, the game is still going strong. However, it seems that the recent news about EA's acquisition might have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

Even though the gaming industry is pretty much on the same page about being worried about the studio's future now that it's being taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and American investors, the biggest grassroots pushback seems to be coming from fans of Maxis' work.

People associated with The Sims brand are concerned about potential cultural changes in the simulator, which has so far offered almost complete freedom of expression. They also worry about more aggressive monetization tactics for the free title due to the debt generated by the buyout. The issue is that key figures in this community have already taken quite radical actions to express their dissatisfaction.

Some of the biggest YouTubers and streamers who focus on The Sims, like Lilsimsie, James Turner, and Plumbella, have announced they're leaving the EA Creator Network. This program gave them early access to content and personal codes for viewers to get DLCs. They're doing this as a protest against recent announcements.

I've loved The Sims ever since I started playing back in 2000. I began making videos about it in 2006 and have been doing so consistently since 2012, that’s over 13 years of creating Sims content. I love what I do and have loved what I have been doing. [...] With the news of the buyout and understanding who will be owning EA in the future, I plan on shifting our focus to including more variety. In addition to that I have decided to leave the EA Creator Network and have asked to remove my creator code. [...] So you can expect some more variety of content, though I won't be playing games too dissimilar from The Sims on this channel. We have Paralives coming soon which I'm excited to finally get to check out! - James Turner

Due to the recent sale, I have asked to leave the EA Creator Network and I will not buy or make content around any future release. I think taking this stand is the right choice for me personally, but I’m not going to judge anybody on their decision. I'm in a privileged position to be able to say I'm leaving so easily. I hope that the sale falls through, and if it doesn't, I hope that those that stay put pressure on EA to maintain the level of inclusiveness that The Sims has always been about. - Plumbella

I have so much love for The Sims. This game has completely shaped my entire life, and I care so deeply about The Sims and the community. I have made the decision to remove myself from the EA Creator Network. It is my hope that pressure from creators and the community might encourage EA's leadership to reconsider the long-term impact of this sale and to preserve the values that have made The Sims so beloved. This means that I will no longer receive early access to Sims packs, and I will not have a creator code. Under this new ownership I feel I cannot maintain a direct association to the company. I also truly believe that they benefit more from my early access content than I do, and I think that stepping away is the strongest action I can take against the sale. This situation is a nightmare for our community. Nobody supports this sale, and it is putting creators in a very difficult position. - Lilsimsie

It seems that in response to these creators' actions and players' concerns, an official statement was posted on The Sims' official account on X, emphasizing that "our mission, values, and commitment remain the same. The Sims will always be a space where you can express your authentic self."

Also, a free update for The Sims 4 was announced, scheduled for November 4th, which is set to include over 150 fixes and new features. Comments under the post suggest that this will not be enough to comfort and reassure the community.

There is still a lot of time left until the official takeover of EA by new investors, and the situation is really dynamic. We will keep you updated on it.

