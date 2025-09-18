Ray Tracing in Dying Light The Beast? Yes! And no… It’s complicated!

Dying Light: The Beast was released a couple of minutes ago. Many players are probably still downloading the game. However, the first fans are already talking about one feature – Ray Tracing. Some of them are saying that it is in the game, others are sure that it is not. Where is the truth? As always – in the middle.

What happened with Ray Tracing in Dying Light The Beast?

After typing “Dying Light The Beast Ray Tracing” into Google, you have probably encountered Nvidia blog entry advertising this technology in the game. One of the headers proudly announces that “Dying Light: The Beast Launches Today With DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, Ray Tracing & NVIDIA Reflex.” Sadly, it is not entirely true, and it seems that Techland (DL developers) and Nvidia were not quick enough to exchange some crucial information.

2 hours before the release, on the official Dying Light X account, developers have announced that there will be no Ray Tracing on release.

To deliver the highest possible quality and stability at launch, we’ve decided to temporarily disable ray tracing while we finalize some last-minute optimizations. This is a top priority (P0) for our team, and we’re working to enable it as quickly as possible after release.

It means that you should not expect Ray Tracing on day 1. However, there is a chance that it will be available soon, in the upcoming days. The game is quite solid, you can check out our review to read about its good and bad sides. So, you may want to play it even without Ray Tracing right now. However, if you wish to experience RT, you need to be patient. Either way – have fun! In the meantime, you can look at our guide!