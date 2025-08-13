„Korean Witcher” release delayed. „It's a strategic decision,” explained Crimson Desert devs

Crimson Desert is one of those games that many players have been waiting for since its announcement. The title of South Korean Pearl Abyss was supposed to launch this year; however, the developers have announced its delay by one quarter. Therefore, the game is expected to be available for sale from the beginning of January to the end of March 2026.

As the devs report (via Gematsu), the reason for this situation is the prolonged development process, which in turn results from, among other things, "cooperation with many partners in the field of offline distribution," ongoing voice recordings, as well as pre-release certification. At the same time, the devs ensure that:

(...) this is a strategic decision aimed at insuring success on a meaningful scale.

As for the exact release date of Crimson Desert, it won't be announced at gamescom 2025, but "at a more appropriate time based on business considerations."

In the end, there is nothing left but to remind that Crimson Desert can be described as a unique combination of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Dragon’s Dogma. The game is heading for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.