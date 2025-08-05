How to make prismatic and transcendent burger in Grow a Garden (GaG). Recipes for various rarities

Despite what one might think, we are all creative. It is just a matter of tapping into those pools of ingenuity and letting the dreams flow. Some areas allow for easier realization of those ideas than the others. That can be seen in Minecraft, which still attracts millions of players, but to make it even more accessible, Roblox comes with help. It is actually a platform with countless possibilities that allows both, individuals and studios alike to build near infinite number of games. Splitting Point broke a bank with their Grow a Garden production that is loved by multitudes of fans; hence they pump content like there is no tomorrow. As a part of Cooking Event that debuted alongside update 1.17.0, it is possible to prepare a lot of popular meals like waffles, pizzas, sushi, cakes, ice cream, salad, donuts, hot dogs, pies, sandwiches, and burgers. Let’s focus on the latter and see how to make the most pristine prismatic version of it, while not forgetting about other rarities, too.

Recipes for making transcendent burger in GaG

Keep in mind that recipe’s rarity or even the dish can change when the chef craves for various food.

While Grow a Garden focuses on agriculture, it doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t expand. To make the content more varied, GaG was recently updated with Cooking Event that allows to prepare some of the most popular dishes. Let’s face it, who doesn’t like a good burger? If you got hungry, stick around to learn how to make the best one.

Related:All prismatic cooking recipes in Grow a Garden (GaG) Roblox

Transcendent rarity was added alongside 5 new recipes: spaghetti, candy apple, sweet tea, smoothie, porridge. Visit our Guide to learn recipes for all Grow a Garden transcendent food.

1 Sugarglaze 1 Grand Tomato 3 Bone Blossoms

Recipes for making a prismatic burger in GaG

All known Prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

To prepare the prismatic burger, you will need to get some exclusive ingredients, obviously. To cook this meal, you must have:

1 Sugarglaze 1 Grand Tomato 3 Bone Blossoms

There are a lot more recipes that will result in prismatic rarity of food. Bear in mind that they are more demanding to cook, though!

Legendary, Mythical and Divine recipes for a burger in Grow a Garden

If you are less demanding, or in case you are lacking some core ingredients of the recipe to make prismatic version of a burger, you can always try making one with less rare variants (that doesn't mean that you should cook the meat shorter, though). Below you will find ingredients list that will allow you for preparing alternatives.

Legendary burger

1 Corn 1 Pepper 1 Tomato

Mythical burger

1 Beanstalk 1 Bone Blossom 1 Corn 1 Pepper 1 Tomato

or

1 Corn 1 Pepper 1 Tomato 2 Beanstalks

Divine burger

1 Corn 1 Tomato 3 Bone Blossoms

Just like in real life, there are multiple versions of burgers and all of them are tasty. Hopefully now you will be able to indulge yourself in this yummy snack.

Don’t forget to decorate your garden, while being busy in the kitchen. There are some codes that will add a flair to your place. Have fun!