Starting today, one Pokemon GO item just got a big boost. Now you have a better shot at catching the rare Galarian Birds

Pokémon GO has so much going on that it can get a little overwhelming. The game keeps expanding with new Pokémon, like Tinkatink, and with so many events, there’s plenty of room for things to go wrong. Niantic’s already said sorry for the Catch Mastery mess-up, and now it looks like the Daily Adventure Smoke was acting up. To make up for it, they’re giving us some extra time and bonuses to chase down rare Pokémon, like Galarian birds.

Pokémon GO Daily Adventure Smoke bug fixed – enjoy 1 hour of Incense

At the start of August, Pokémon GO version 373.1 had a bug that messed with the Daily Adventure Smoke. Pokémon would either vanish right away or not show up at all. The bug got fixed a few days later, and now Niantic’s finally rolling out something to make up for it (via Mein-MMO).

As they announced on X, all Trainers will receive:

2x Daily Adventure Incense Duration 3 Incense

This means that instead of the usual 15-minute Daily Adventure Incese, it will now last 30 minutes. However, since the ongoing Delightful Days season already extends the duration to 30 minutes, the effect will stack, resulting in a total of 1 hour of Daily Adventure Smoke! This bonus will run from today, August 13, through August 20, 2025.

Now we can finally catch Galarian Birds!

The Smoke bug was a big deal for another reason: the Daily Adventure Incense is the only way to find the three Galarian Birds:

Galarian Articuno Galarian Zapdos Galarian Moltres

Now, thanks to the bonus, you have a full hour to hunt them while the Smoke is active (hit the activation button on the right side of the screen). As long as you keep moving, Pokémon will appear on the map, making this hour a prime chance to catch them!

These birds are extremely rare and have very low catch rates, around 0.3%–0.4%, similar to Legendary raid bosses. They also tend to flee after the first throw, even if you’re using Golden Razz Berries and Ultra Balls. Make sure to stock up on these items before activating the Smoke, and aim for curveball Excellent throws for your best shot.