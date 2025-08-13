Krafton claims Subnautica 2 2025 launch could have caused harm to the future of the series

It has been almost a month since the latest updates on the ongoing Subnautica 2 controversy between publisher Krafton and the former leadership of Unknown Worlds Entertainment, the development team behind Subnautica. To quickly catch up, this whole situation began in early July when Krafton unceremoniously fired the leadership team behind Subnautica and then delayed the early access launch to 2026. Rumors surfaced that this delay was so Krafton could avoid paying a $250 million bonus to the development team, and now the former leaders have filed a breach of contract complaint against Krafton. This latest update is the newest “back” in the back-and-forth between these two parties.

Krafton claims the 2025 launch of Subnautica 2 could have damaged the series’ reputation

The newest argument from Krafton amid the delay of Subnautica 2 is that had the game launched in the summer of 2025 as the Unknown Worlds team was planning, it would have caused “irreversible harm to the entire franchise,” from legal documents initially reported on by PC Gamer. There’s no way to know what state the game was in when Krafton made this decision, but apparently, the CEO was worried that it could go the way of Kerbal Space Program 2, a notoriously unsuccessful early access launch from early 2024.

According to this new statement, Krafton was doing what it thought it had to do to protect the series. When Krafton acquired Unknown Worlds, the company “…invested $500 million in the success of not only Subnautica 2, but also Subnautica 3, Subnautica 4, and any other future Subnautica franchise product.” Ironically, the actions taken might have protected Subnautica 2, but they’ve certainly harmed the public perception of Krafton in general. If Subnautica 2 still ends up disappointing in Early Access next year, that would be difficult to come back from.

Ultimately, we may never know exactly what happened between Krafton and Unknown Worlds. The last month has mostly just been each party claiming the other shirked responsibilities and made choices based on the potential bonus. As the legal battle gets underway, it could be years before we learn anything more. At the end of the day, I hope the best for the hardworking development team who is actually creating Subnautica 2. We’ll have to see where this all lands when it launches sometime in 2026.