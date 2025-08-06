Battlefield 6 Beta weekend 2 start and end times. Learn when you will be able to play

Battlefield 6 Beta is approaching. In less than a day we will be able to start Early Access (of course, if you have a key), with Open Beta following soon after. The event will last a couple of days, so it is important not to waste time. Of course, the first step is to preload the game. Next, you should learn when the event starts (and ends). We are here to tell you just that.

Battlefield 6 Beta start and end times

Update: BF6 Open Beta Weekend 2

Open Beta Weekend 2 starts on August 14. And you will never guess… yes, the times of its start and end are exactly the same as in the case of the first playtest. You can check them out below. With one big difference, though, there is no Early Access. All players should be able to play on Thursday (August 14). It will end on Monday, August 18.

BF6 Early Access start time

Let’s start with early access. The first people will be able to play Battlefield 6 on August 7th.

1 am PDT (west coast of North America) 4 am EDT (east coast of North America) 9 am BST (the U.K.) 10 am CEST (western and central Europe) 4 pm BJT/CST (China) 4 pm AWST (Western Australia) 5 pm JST (Japan)

If you are still unsure when you will be able to play, check out this Battlefield Discord channel. It will show you the start and end in your local time.

BF6 Open Beta start time

In the case of Battlefield 6 Open Beta, times are exactly the same as those presented above. However, the date is different. All players will be able to play on August 9th.

1 am PDT (west coast of North America) 4 am EDT (east coast of North America) 9 am BST (the U.K.) 10 am CEST (western and central Europe) 4 pm BJT/CST (China) 4 pm AWST (Western Australia) 5 pm JST (Japan)

BF6 Open Beta end time

Once again, the time is the same for the end of Battlefield 6 Open Beta. Of course, the date is different, it ends on August 11th.

1 am PDT (west coast of North America) 4 am EDT (east coast of North America) 9 am BST (the U.K.) 10 am CEST (western and central Europe) 4 pm BJT/CST (China) 4 pm AWST (Western Australia) 5 pm JST (Japan)

BF6 Open Beta Weekend 2