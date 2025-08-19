New heroes in Deadlock. Meet a vampire Mina, and 5 more

The oldest of us might remember that Valve is not only the owner of the biggest PC platform, Steam, but they also used to create games themselves. Portal, Half-Life, Team Fortress, Counter-Strike are a couple of series that most of gamers know and love. However, it seems like Valve’s development prowess has waned a bit, since there has been nothing to boast about in the recent years. This streak has a chance to be broken by Deadlock, ironically. While its mysterious start drew in masses, currently it’s a humble title that only a couple of thousands of fans enjoy every day. To breathe a bit of life into this production, new heroes have been introduced. Alongside Mina, there are 5 other, no less impressive, characters. Let’s meet them all.

Deadlock welcomes 6 new heroes

The shroud of mystery surrounding Deadlock is long gone, and with it, the hype of most of the players (it is visible on SteamDB charts). Despite that, Valve continues development of this game, which still has potential to win back its fans. One way to liven up the atmosphere is without a doubt introducing new characters that can shake the balance of a well-established meta. While the last hero update took place back in the beginning of 2025, now we can enjoy 6 more, with Mina the vampire leading the charge. Who are the rest?

The Cursed Apple will soon bear witness to appearance of new inhabitants. They have been recently announced by Valve, and those secretive figures are:

Mina the vampire,

the vampire, Billy the demonic goat,

the demonic goat, Page who specializes in bringing books to life (a bookmancer maybe?),

who specializes in bringing books to life (a bookmancer maybe?), The Doorman (quite vague handle),

(quite vague handle), Victor the monster,

the monster, Drifter looking like a chav.

Mina in Deadlock

Mina the vampire. One of the new characters in Deadlock.Source: Deadlock, Developer: Valve.

So far, little is known about the fresh additions to Deadlock’s cast, but Mina. Despite her cute looks, she is a blood sucking vampire dealing huge amounts of damage but being dainty at the same time. It’s the perfect example of glass cannon with a spin that makes Mina grow stronger in time thanks to her passive “Love Bites” ability. She wouldn’t be a true vampire if she couldn’t turn into a bat to flee if the situation gets too hot to handle. When at peak of her power, she can unleash her ultimate called “Nox Nostra,” which releases a host of bats to silence nearby enemies.

How to pick the next hero in Deadlock

The rest of the characters will be unlocked every two days based on players’ vote. From the get-go, only Mina is available. You can vote for the next hero from the newly introduced Hideout, which is a lobby that is entered every time you wait to be matchmaked. Each finished match will grant you a vote that can be used to cast on a character that you would like to see next.

Let’s not forget that Deadlock is still in the early stage of development and it is unknown when it will be fully released. It is even uncertain what the pricing model of this game will be. If you want to be up to date about this production, the best way to do so is by following it on Steam or keeping an eye out on its News Hub. Have fun!