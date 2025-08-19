PS Plus Extra and Premium: 11 great games, including a beautiful day-one release with a 89/100 score on Metacritic

Just under a week after the official announcement, a total of 11 games will be available in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions. Among them you can find Marvel's Spider-Man, which started the best-selling series from Insomniac Games, as well as Mortal Kombat 1, a fighting game that probably doesn't need introduction.

Of course, these are not the only interesting games added this month by Sony to its subscription. Sword of the Sea, a beautiful action-adventure game from Giant Squid studio, which debuts today with an average score of 89/100 on Metacritic (for the PS5 version) deserves extra mention.

It is worth noting that this particular game will be made available today not only to Sony's console owners, but also to PC gamers (on Steam and in the Epic Games Store).

You can buy a PS Plus subscription here.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for August 2025

The full list of games available in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions in August 2025 is as follows:

PlayStation Plus Premium for August 2025

The above list is complemented by two classic titles available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers:

Additionally, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can play the trial version of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for 5 hours.

In conclusion, it remains to add that the aforementioned productions should be made available shortly.