Easy guide to use Oil Drill in 99 Nights in the Forest. Let's learn how it works!

Roblox allows you to play a variety of games, ranging from Dress to Impress (DTI), which involves creating unique outfit combinations, to Grow a Garden, where players grow plants. This time, we'll talk about 99 Nights in the Forest, where we must survive as long as possible in the forest, defending ourselves against a deer-like monster. To survive, it is important to craft various items, one of which is the Oil Drill. Here, you will learn how to use it.

How to craft Oil Drill in 99 Nights in the Forest (Roblox)?

Oil Drill is an item you can craft once you have unlocked the fourth tier of Crafting Table. To reach this stage, you must gather a lot of materials. You will need Scraps, Wood and Cultist Gems.

Tier 2 – 1x Scraps + 5x Wood, Tier 3 – 15x Scraps + 15x Wood, Tier 4 – 20x Scraps + 30x Wood + 2x Cultist Gems.

Cultist Gems are not a guaranteed drop, but a random one that you can get by defeating Cultist Enemies.

Once you reach the highest tier of the Crafting Table, you will need 35x Scraps, 25x Wood, and 1x Cultist Gem to create an Oil Drill.

How to use Oil Drill in 99 Nights in the Forest (Roblox)?

Once you have created the Oil Drill, using it is quite simple. This machine allows you to obtain oil from time to time. All you need to do is to place it in your camp. When you do this, you don't have to do anything manually. Every in-game day, you will obtain 1x Oil Barrel passively.

This is great news, because while flammable liquid is being produced, you will be able to use this time to explore, search for materials, or create other items to survive in this dangerous forest. For this reason, it is worth aiming to obtain the required materials and create this object as fast as possible.