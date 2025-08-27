One of the best weapons in Baldur's Gate 3's endgame is hidden well. To get it, you have to be careful and assemble it yourself

Sometimes finding a good weapon in Baldur's Gate 3 requires creative ingenuity. Few players know that they can craft one of the best ranged weapons themselves.

Who has never forgotten about the existence of crafting items in Baldur’s Gate 3 should cast the first stone. I admit without beating around the bush - in my first playthrough I didn't craft anything until I had to brew a potion against Aunt Ethel. However, as the popular saying goes: a wise Baldurian learns from their mistakes.

In other words, crafting is useful in Baldur's Gate from beginning to end. If it weren't for it, no player would have acquired the powerful endgame weapon known as the Hellfire Engine Crossbow.

The Gondians were useful after all!

The Hellfire Engine Crossbow is a very rare heavy crossbow. The problem is that you will not find it in the world of the Forgotten Realms. We have to make it ourselves, which will be made possible by visiting the Steel Watch Foundry during the third act. Yes, it's that quest where for a long time we couldn't tame the Gondians.

Once we deal with the problem of Gortash's Steel Watch and clean up the foundry, we will be able to start searching for the necessary components - don't worry in advance, because you will find all three within the quest area. The first item is a Steel Watcher Arm, right next to the appropriately marked plaque on the main floor.

You acquire a targeting module in the same way - it's on display in the western part of the room. Lastly, you need to get the Watcher Crossbow Blueprint lying on the table in the security office. All you need to do now is go to the workbench at the very back to create the crossbow.

The Hellfire Crossbow is equipped with a powerful Reposition Malefactor ability, which allows you to pull an opponent towards you that is standing up to 9 meters away, saving us (and our companions) from unnecessary wasting of action points. Additionally, the crossbow equips its owner with the level 4 Lightning Arrow spell that deals lightning damage.

Alexandra Sokol

Author: Alexandra Sokol

She joined Gamepressure in the summer of 2023. Talks about games and events from their world. A graduate of English philology, who was able to dedicate her entire scientific work to the character of Commander Shepard from the Mass Effect series. She has experience in working on audiovisual translations, and currently combines her job as an English teacher with her passion, which is writing. Privately a bookworm, mother of two cats, and a fervent fan of Dragon Age and Cyberpunk 2077, who has spent half her life on the fandom side of the Internet.

