The best gamescom 2025 show you might have missed - here’s the most important announcements from the FYNG Show.

The day after gamescom Opening Night Live, our German friends from GameStar hosted a live show that brought exciting announcements for a variety of games, as well as some completely new world premieres.

The show was opened by Viva La Dirt League, who came on stage to present the new content update for Nice Day for Fishing, their own game based on the popular Epic NPC Man series. The FYNG Show also included the first ever gameplay from Legacy of the Forge, the second story DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a new feature announcement for Jurassic World Evolution 3, and a first proper look at Albion from Anno 117: Pax Romana. There were also guest appearances from the creative director of The Blood of Dawnwalker and Sabaton, among others. Sabaton, famously connected with World of Tanks, was there right before the exclusive gameplay reveal for Wargaming’s newest game, World of Tanks: HEAT.

The FYNG Show included announcements for over 40 games, ranging from mainstream RPGs to more indie titles within the cozy games genre. If you’d like to catch up on the most important news, you can watch the highlights video below that summarizes all the key things about this year’s FYNG Show.

Throughout gamescom, the Find Your Next Game initiative was hosting interviews with developers, deep dives into games present at the show, and entertainment for the guests at the event. Find Your Next Game is an international initiative organized by the Webedia group, which includes Gamepressure.com.