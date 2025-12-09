236 hours, 55 minutes and 45 seconds. Baldur's Gate 3's dubbing scale exceeded even Larian's expectations

The developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t bother counting words or hours that contributed to one of the best RPGs of this decade. What, according to the CEO of Larian Studios, worked to their advantage.

Comparing the third Baldur's Gate to GTA 6 is pretty tempting. It might be a bit of an exaggeration, but there's no denying that BG 3 is one of the most important games not only of 2023 but of recent years. Moreover, it's a game that, in terms of size, puts many high-budget projects from leading publishers to shame.

A player decided to check out how many dialogues are in the new Baldur's Gate and was blown away by the scale of it. As it turns out, the dialogue lines in Baldur's Gate 3 make up 236 hours, 55 minutes, and 45 seconds. In other words, if we wanted to listen to all the conversations in the game, it would take almost 10 days (specifically: 9 days, 20 hours, 55 minutes, and 45 seconds). This consists of over 173.5 thousand files associated with 2068 characters.

The internet user Everwhite-moonlight also shared statistics about the most talkative characters. It's probably no surprise that Amelia Tyler, the fan-favorite narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3, had the most to say, clocking in at almost 14 hours and 44 minutes of dialogue. Following her were two other fan-favorite characters: Neil Newborn as Astarion (13 hours and 6 minutes) and Jennifer English as Shadowheart (12 hours and 25 minutes).

A user is now asking players for help in finding missing voice actors and matching them to the right roles (apparently, there are four particularly tricky cases involving a talking giant rat).

Meanwhile, none other than Swen Vincke himself responded to the reports. The CEO of Larian Studios admitted that the team didn't keep such statistics and believes it was a good decision. He didn't explain why he holds this view, but we guess that the developer simply didn't want to create dialogues based on some statistics, but only as needed. Which, as it turns out, didn't stop them from recording enough dialogues to cover several (dozen) feature films.