Fallout: Bakersfield on new footage. Fresh gameplay has once again delighted fans

In July, after more than two years of silence, a trailer for the Fallout: Bakersfield mod was finally released. The video drew massive attention from players, and now the developer has delivered another surprise - a six-minute gameplay clip, which you can watch below.

Fallout: Bakersfield is a fan-made total conversion mod, blending the first installment of the cult post-apocalyptic series with the iconic game Doom. The project is being developed by Alexander "Red888guns" Berezin, who previously worked on the Fallout: Sonora and Olympus 2077 mods.

Fallout: Bakersfield faithfully recreates Necropolis, the ghoul-infested city from the original Fallout. The gameplay footage shows the protagonist navigating streets and buildings, battling enemies, and exploring the environment.

The project looks impressive, with standout elements being detailed weapon animations and high-quality sound effects. The developer also paid attention to small details, like showing visible injuries on the character’s head when health decreases. It's no surprise that players in the comments are showering the mod with praise.

Absolutely insane how perfectly you’ve nailed the art style. Better than we could have even imagined it as.

The sound design on this game is top notch.

I don’t know what’s more impressive, the accuracy in which these guys have recreated the classic interplay style of Fallout. Or the fact that this is all running on the Doom engine of all things.

As revealed with the trailer back in July, Fallout: Bakersfield is currently 60% complete, with its release planned for 2027. So, players have to be patient.