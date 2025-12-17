Baldur's Gate 3 sales aren't slowing down even for a moment. Swen Vincke gave a new, round figure

In an interview about Divinity, Larian Studios' head, Swen Vincke, provided new sales figures for Baldur’s Gate III. It turns out that the hit RPG has already sold over 20 million copies.

This means that the outstanding game of the Belgians maintains sales at a similar level to what it achieved last year. By November 2024, it had reached 15 million players, as Vincke confirmed in an interview in March, and by February 2024, it had reached 10 million people.

It's no surprise, just like the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 snagged the Best Support award at The Game Awards for the third time in a row. In recent months, Larian Studios has added a lot of fresh content to an already great game and has also adapted it to the requirements of the Steam Deck. This undoubtedly attracted some new players and may have encouraged many veterans of the third "Baldur's Gate" to purchase an additional copy.

The game's price also keeps dropping with each new sale, which makes it even more tempting to check out. In June 2024, Baldur's Gate III could be purchased on Steam for $47.99 (-20%)—marking the first time it was available for under 50 bucks since the release of version 1.0. In September 2025, it was available for $44.99 (-25%). The last price will likely return during the Steam Winter Sale 2025, which starts this coming Thursday.