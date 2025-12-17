Baldur's Gate 3 sales aren't slowing down even for a moment. Swen Vincke gave a new, round figure

Despite more than two years since the release of version 1.0 and five years since its Early Access launch, Baldur's Gate 3 continues to sell like hot buns.
In an interview about Divinity, Larian Studios' head, Swen Vincke, provided new sales figures for Baldur’s Gate III. It turns out that the hit RPG has already sold over 20 million copies.
This means that the outstanding game of the Belgians maintains sales at a similar level to what it achieved last year. By November 2024, it had reached 15 million players, as Vincke confirmed in an interview in March, and by February 2024, it had reached 10 million people.
It's no surprise, just like the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 snagged the Best Support award at The Game Awards for the third time in a row. In recent months, Larian Studios has added a lot of fresh content to an already great game and has also adapted it to the requirements of the Steam Deck. This undoubtedly attracted some new players and may have encouraged many veterans of the third "Baldur's Gate" to purchase an additional copy.
The game's price also keeps dropping with each new sale, which makes it even more tempting to check out. In June 2024, Baldur's Gate III could be purchased on Steam for $47.99 (-20%)—marking the first time it was available for under 50 bucks since the release of version 1.0. In September 2025, it was available for $44.99 (-25%). The last price will likely return during the Steam Winter Sale 2025, which starts this coming Thursday.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Hubert Sledziewski
Has been writing professionally since 2016. He joined Gamepressure.com five years later - although he has known the service since he had access to the internet - to combine his love for words and games. Deals mainly with news and journalism. A sociologist by education, a gamer by passion. He started his gaming adventure at the age of four - with a Pegasus. Currently, prefers PC and demanding RPGs, but does not shy away from consoles or other genres. When he's not playing or writing, he enjoys reading, watching series (less often movies) and Premier League matches, listening to heavy music, and also walking the dog. Almost uncritically loves the work of Stephen King. Does not abandon plans to follow in his footsteps. However, he keeps his first "literary achievements" locked away deep in a drawer.
After nearly 30 years, Ghost of Yotei's devs must start a new chapter. Brian Fleming's days at Sucker Punch are numbered
Bethesda doesn't have a heart for fans of The Elder Scrolls 6. Devs put it simply: they will give themselves „as much time as it takes to make the game great”
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Ice or roller” in Cookie Jam. Let’s find the solution
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours