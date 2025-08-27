Phenomenon of difficult games has its roots in the foundations of humanity, explains legendary Polish developer

Witchfire from the Polish studio The Astronauts can undoubtedly be classified among the hard games. This didn't escape the attention of the Rogueliker editor, who, in a conversation with Adrian Chmielarz did not fail to ask him about what attracts people to demanding titles.

As it turns out, according to the Polish developer, the pursuit of challenges is in human nature. When asked, "what do you think it is about challenging games (...) that people enjoy so much?", Chmielarz replied:

The answer is in the question: the challenge. Humans are wired for procreation and survival. The latter requires dealing with tough situations and finding a way out. A video game challenge is a simulation of an event that requires both motor and mental skills to overcome. If one manages to do that, our hormones reward us with a pleasant feeling.

Then he added:

That, and seeing heads explode is cool.

But that's not all, because the interview ends with a question about the progress in the game development and the console version. So let's give the floor to Chmielarz, who replied:

We're now planning the endgame – I mean, the final updates. We're officially marching toward 1.0, and it genuinely feels like most of the work is done. We still have a few aces up our sleeves, though, and I’m not talking about "just" new regions, enemies, or gear. As for consoles, their time will most likely come after we’re done with the PC 1.0 release.

You can check out Witchfire in Early Access on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.