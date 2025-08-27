Helldivers 2 has made its Xbox debut. The big hit of 2024 is finally coming to Microsoft's consoles

Helldivers 2 is now available on Xbox Series X/S consoles. A bundle created in collaboration with the Halo brand has also been prepared to celebrate the release.

Martin Bukowski

Helldivers 2 has made its Xbox debut. The big hit of 2024 is finally coming to Microsoft's consoles, image source: Arrowhead Game Studios.
We have reached an extremely important time in the video game industry. Yesterday, a kind of "prisoner exchange" took place. Microsoft's Gears of War: Reloaded is now available on, among others, PlayStation 5 , while Helldivers 2, released by Sony, has officially arrived on the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

  1. Helldivers 2 is now available in the Xbox store.
  2. The standard edition of the game has been priced at $39.99.
  3. The Super Citizen edition costs $59.99. In addition to the basic game, it also includes cosmetic items and a warbond token.
  4. The game is not available in the Game Pass subscription, and the developers have clearly stated that they have no plans to add HD 2 to Microsoft's subscription catalog.
  5. The Xbox Series X/S console version offers full cross-play support.

It's worth mentioning that to celebrate the release of Helldivers 2 on Xbox consoles, the developers prepared a special crossover with the iconic Halo 3: ODST. Players can purchase the new warbond containing a range of items and skills inspired by Bungie studio's production. We can gradually unlock all elements during the game, without any time limit.

It's not out of the question that Helldivers 2 may pave the way for other Sony games that could potentially be released on Microsoft's consoles in the future. We already know that the online shooter Marathon will be released on Xbox Series X/S. However, thanks to one of the job advertisements, we found out that Sony may be planning more ports.

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

