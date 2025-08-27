„Just like Cyberpunk 2077,” Florida schools test drones as a means of defense against shootings

Services want to use the achievements of technology to equip schools with rapid response systems. That's how the state of Florida is tackling school shootings using unconventional solutions. Drones will appear in situations requiring intervention in school corridors - this "brings society closer to the dystopian universe of Cyberpunk 2077" (via Tech Spot).

Drones will protect against school shootings

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has issued a permit to three school districts to conduct a pilot program for drones in schools. As reported by Newsweek, since 2018, over 60 school shootings have been recorded in the state, forcing authorities to seek new solutions to prevent tragedies. Their decision was to employ drones.

The project is managed by a private company, Campus Guardian Angel, and its drones are stored in secure containers on the school premises. They go into action when a threat is detected and they broadcast live images for the authorities heading to intervene. Each of the drones can move at a maximum speed of 30 mph indoors and 50 mph outdoors.

Source: Campus Guardian Angel; promotional materials

The drone is operated by a team consisting of a pilot, an operator, and a person responsible for contact with the authorities. It is up to the operator to coordinate the sweeping of the building and decide on taking action against the attacker. Drones are not armed with live ammunition and instead, they shoot pepper balls, which create a cloud that irritates the eyes and throat upon contact with the target. This can cause a strong burning sensation on the skin, which is supposed to stop the attacker.

In theory, drones are ready for action 5 seconds after receiving an attack signal, but only practice will show how effective they really are. It would be best if there was no need to test them. However, considering how many shootings have taken place in Florida in just 7 years, we can assume that sooner or later we will find out how effective they are.