Rumors suggest new game from Spider-Man devs could be a PlayStation 6 launch title

In 2023, hackers broke into the servers of Insomniac Games studio and stole a lot of data, which revealed that there are plans for a game with Venom in the lead role. However, there has been silence about the project for a long time and many gamers began to suspect that it was cancelled. However, new reports have now emerged regarding this game.

The source of this information is insider That REDACTED Guy, who has a good reputation in matters related to the Marvel comic universe. According to him, Marvel’s Venom is doing well, and its premiere is set to take place after Marvel’s Wolverine, and before Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. Originally, the plan was for Venom to debut before Wolverine, but Insomniac Games studio changed its mind. The insider predicts that Marvel's Venom will be released at the end of 2027. This could mean that there is a good chance that the project will be one of the launch titles for PlayStation 6, although it does not necessarily mean that it will not also be released on PS5, too. In any case, that's what the gamers are counting on. According to That REDACTED Guy, the data theft by hackers was a huge blow to Insomniac Games, but the Venom project was never at risk. The studio is supposed to be managed so well currently that all three games are being developed simultaneously at a fast pace. Additionally, the insider confirmed recent rumors that a new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine is supposed to be shown this year.

All these reports were confirmed by the mp1st service, citing its own sources that are close to Insomniac Games studio. The editors also found out that the premiere of Marvel's Wolverine is still planned for 2026. Moreover, many indications suggest that the team wants Miguel O'Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, to appear in one of its projects, although it is not known whether it is about Venom or Spider-Man 3.