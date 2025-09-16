Seeing Borderlands 4 „incompatible version” error? Don't worry, everything is all right

Borderlands 4 is out, so you can go back to the iconic universe. Many players would probably agree that this game offers the best experience when playing with friends and discovering interesting things like Tipping Point Bunker or weapon called Frangible. Unfortunately, it might not be so simple. The latest Gearbox Software production is freshly released, with a lot of things to polish. It means that a new update can appear at any moment. This can cause "incompatible version" error message to appear when you want to play co-op.

Did you have Borderlands 4 "incompatible version" error? You’re not alone

Borderlands series shines at co-op. The fourth instalment isn’t an exception. Unfortunately, players can encounter some problems with joining their friends. Instead of jumping into the game, it is possible to see an error:

The session you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game. Please try upgrading your game version.

Why does this message appear? The answer is simple – the host’s and client’s game versions are different. What to do in this situation? In the first place, you should check whether you have any updates pending. This will allow you to check if you have the newest version of Borderlands 4 available.

You should also remember that updates can appear on platforms with some time differences. So, there is a chance that you and your friend/s don’t even have the same game version available. In this case, the best solution is patience.

If you still have problems with joining game, you can also try some other solutions:

Restart the game and your PC or console. This should install the update if there is any. Verify game’s integrity. In the most extreme cases you can also delete patch folder from Documents/My Games/Borderlands 4/Saved/PersistentDownloadDir/shiftsdk/bifrost/patch