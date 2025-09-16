Paradox will completely change economy in new installment of its grand strategy. It will be an important part of a „living, dynamic world”

Paradox Interactive reveals more cards and discloses new details about Europa Universalis 5. The developers of the upcoming strategy game have published a new developer blog and a video material dedicated to trade and economy mechanics.

Trade and economy in EU5

The developers started by discussing the production, which is one of the foundations of the country's wealth. Each location in EU5 produces a specific type of resource depending on its location, climate, and historical context. Many factors influence the efficiency of resource accumulation, such as infrastructure, population, levels of development and "devastation", as well as technology.

Together, these systems ensure that the production of resources in EU5 is not static, but evolves with the development of the country, its technology, and the challenges it faces.

We will unleash the full potential of the location by utilizing the buildings. In EU5, they are to be something more than just simple upgrades - each structure will serve a separate purpose and significantly affect production, resource extraction, and trade. There are several types of buildings, including cultural, governmental, and military, and many of them can be upgraded over time. They are also crucial for meeting the population's needs.

In EU5, buildings are at the heart of the economic life cycle. Raw materials drive construction, buildings drive production, and this in turn strengthens both your markets and the development of your empire. Mastering this cycle allows transforming ordinary places into flourishing centers of power, prosperity, and development.

EU5 will be the first game in the series where a dynamic flow of goods between constantly changing economies will be visible. Markets will be anchored in special centers - places where goods are bought and sold - and their reach will extend to other places. The owner of the market will be the state controlling the the given center, although owning it will not guarantee dominance.

Market map mode. Source: Paradox Interactive

Markets are characterized by factors that influence their expansion or reduction. These include, among others, market attractiveness and the level of protection from being absorbed by competition. Players who own the market will be able to compete with others to strengthen its position (and thus their own).

The last topic was trade, i.e. the flow of goods between markets. This is a crucial element for every country, because no one will have access to all the resources in the world. In every market, countries will compete for the best possible trade conditions, which can be achieved in various ways.

After establishing their position, players will be able to trade according to their trading ability, which affects the number of available transactions. Interestingly, in EU5, not only countries will trade - some classes of citizens will also do it independently.

The economic systems in EU5 were designed with dynamics, interconnection, and deep strategic character in mind. From the resources extracted by workers and shaped by geography, to the buildings that transform locations into centers of prosperity, and markets that connect nations in trade and competition - every decision you make affects the flow of goods and the fate of your people.

Europa Universalis 5 will debut on November 4th exclusively on PC.