Stealing the druids' idol in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the biggest crimes. Few players realize this can be done without shedding blood

Baldur's Gate 3 is a huge game filled with a vast amount of quests. However, not all tasks can be completed during a single playthrough - some specific ones are tied to certain narrative paths. One of the quests in the first act of the game also seems to adhere to this rule, but in its case there is a way to have a cake and eat it too - and the aforementioned cake is the holy statue of the druids.

Mission Impossible - forest edition

Stealing a druids' statue is one of the tasks in the Emerald Grove, assigned to the player by the little thief Mol. She hopes that without the statue, the druids will not be able to expel the tiefling refugees, and as a reward for stealing it, she offers a ring of protection - a very useful accessory offering +1 to armor class and all defense rolls, one of the best rings in the game. Where's the catch? A racial war.

The target of the attack - Idol of Silvanus. Larian Studios

Due to the prevailing paranoia in the grove and tensions between the druids and refugees, it doesn't take much to become the straw that broke the camel's back. Stealing the statue can be that straw. As soon as the druids notice that the artifact has disappeared, they will start attacking the tieflings in the grove and also the player. This will lead to a huge battle, and a significant number of deaths will prevent you from doing many quests in future acts of the game. The ring of protection is definitely not worth it, but there is a way to obtain it without causing a massacre.

You must first complete another task related to Archdruid Kagha. At the back of her quarters, in a niche in the wall, there is her personal chest, and inside is a note with a marked meeting place. Heading to the nearby marshes, you may discover that Kagha has been recruited by the shadow druids - confront her. After the conversation, during which Kagha will either die or voluntarily atone for her actions, the druid ritual will be stopped and tensions will subside.

After dealing with Kagha's situation, you can freely take the statue. You still have to steal it (we recommend casting the Fog Cloud spell on the statue, which Gale has default access to, and taking it under the cover of fog), but now the disappearance of the artifact will no longer lead to violence. So you can safely return to Mol and exchange the statue for the protection ring. Of course, it's important to do all of this before rescuing the Archdruid Halsin from the goblin camp - once you save him, he will return to the grove to restore order and will get rid of the statue himself.