EA has an ambitious, but risky plan for Battlefield. Franchise is to follow Call of Duty

Electronic Arts may be preparing for a sizable change in the Battlefield series' release schedule. It is possible that in the future it will be similar to the competitive Call of Duty.

The Call of Duty series has accustomed us to getting a new installment every year. Such a publishing plan has both supporters and opponents, but it certainly provides a stable source of income for Activision Blizzard. It seems that EA has envied its competition and in the future may start releasing Battlefield in the same way.

Will Battlefield follow Call of Duty's release scheme?

Industry analyst Michael Patcher recently published a video on YouTube, in which he talked about his conversation with Byron Beede, the director of Battlefield and a Call of Duty veteran. According to him, Electronic Arts wants each subsequent installment of Battlefield to be released every year - similar to how CoD is released.

Beede reportedly stated that the publisher's goal is to have three separate studios to work on the series in a three-year cycle. However, implementing such a plan requires time. In the case of Battlefield, it will take another 5-6 years.

It's worth noting that not one, but as many as four studios: DICE, Motive, Criterion and Ripple Effect are already working on Battlefield 6. So they all already have experience with the series, which theoretically could make it easier for them to work independently on future installments.

However, such a plan is very risky. Releasing a new installment annually could lead to player fatigue with the series, and could also negatively impact its quality. So it's no wonder that a significant number of people are against this.

Please stop with this. Focus on making a high quality game. Once every 2-3 years. Quality over quantity.

The worst idea in the world.

Really, really bad idea, especially considering the games-as-a-service model, in which games don't seem complete even 2 years after the release.

However, some people point out that Pachter is not a very reliable source of information, reminding that he has been wrong in the past. However, the fact is that in February, the Battlefield developer mentioned that EA would like the series to be more similar to Call of Duty.

Battlefield 6 will be released on October 10th on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.

Battlefield 6

October 10, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Author: Martin Bukowski

