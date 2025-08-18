Mafia: The Old Country will be a better game. Devs announce mode that expands content and increases freedom of action in beautiful Sicily

Mafia: The Old Country received a lot of positive reviews, but some people complained about the linear gameplay and the lack of freedom to explore the beautiful scenery of Sicily. The developers from Hangar 13 have listened to the voices of the community - in a statement published on Steam, they confirmed that they are working on introducing the popular Free Ride mode to the game (via 3djuegos).

The update is expected to come "in the next few months" and will be completely free of charge. Details about the new content aren't yet known, but the creators announced "new activities and gameplay content." The Free Ride mode in Mafia: Definitive Edition allowed you to do things like take on missions from phone booths, participate in races, drive a taxi, and change the time of day and weather.

600 million shots at 185 million enemies

Adding free ride should further increase the already impressive game statistics. Since the release, players have spent a total of 3 million hours watching streams of The Old Country on Twitch, fired 600 million shots, defeated 185 million enemies, used 17 million bandages, and "earned" over 10 billion dinari.

Although the developers haven't yet revealed sales data, the free update with Free Ride mode may significantly extend the lifespan of Mafia: The Old Country.