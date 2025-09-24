Steam redesigned store. Mobile layout met with praise and criticism

The new Steam store is now open to everyone, not just the Beta testers, and players are already sharing their thoughts on the updated interface. Many people are praising the changes to the system, but there are also some negative comments because Valve is clearly moving away from the intuitive design for computers in favor of mobile devices.

New Steam store divides players

The first opinions about the new Steam store interface have already appeared on the r/Steam subreddit. One of the things that was appreciated was the fact that when you click on the search bar, icons of the most popular searches appear. Moreover, big icons make it easier for all players, not just those using mobile devices, because navigation becomes simpler for people with poor eyesight or older gamers.

Not all the features are immediately visible. It was noted that now you can search not only for games, as before. With the new Steam store, players can now easily find developers, publishers, and tags using the search bar. The problem still remains the new system, mainly designed for mobile devices.

Large icons and less content make some players wish they had a choice between the new and old interface. In my opinion, the changes aren't computer-friendly, and navigation requires more clicking on subsequent icons than before. It was also criticized that the larger icons take up unnecessary space, and not every player is interested in popular new releases that other players are looking for.

However, it is doubtful that Valve will give players a choice, and we will probably be left with the new store interface. We'll see how it works in practice soon, because the Steam autumn sale is starting in a few days. Even if we're not interested in any changes right now, we'll experience them while looking for deals on the sale. Hopefully, this time, Valve will monitor the store's content and protect players from games with malicious software. Recently, the devs of Block Blasters stole about 150,000 dollars.