One month in 2026 is shaping up to be amazing for games from Japan, NioH 3 could be one of them

NiOh 3's release date has leaked, and it should please PC players in particular.

Adrian Werner

One month in 2026 is shaping up to be amazing for games from Japan, NioH 3 could be one of them, image source: Koei Tecmo.
One month in 2026 is shaping up to be amazing for games from Japan, NioH 3 could be one of them Source: Koei Tecmo.

We have good news for fans of insanely difficult action RPGs. It's possible that we just found out the release date for NiOh 3, the latest game in the popular series from Team Ninja.

  1. NiOh 3 is set to be released on February 6th of next year. This info popped up on the game card at the Japanese Amazon store. It got removed quickly, so someone must have rushed because if this date is true, it will probably be confirmed today during the State of Play showcase or at the Tokyo Game Show.
  2. The game is supposed to be released on both PlayStation 5 and PC on February 6th.
  3. Releasing the game on PC at the same time as consoles would be a big deal for the series. In the case of the first NiOh, PC players received their version nine months after the game's release on PS4. On the other side, they waited a long eleven months for NiOh 2. It would be great if the PC edition stopped being treated as a second-class platform by developers of these games.

Thanks to Japanese Amazon, a special edition of the game called Treasure Box also leaked. It includes an artbook, a CD with selected tracks from the soundtrack, a desk pad, and a keychain in the shape of a furry Sunekosuri ball.

  1. NiOh 3 on Steam

Japanese developers will dominate February 2026

If these reports are true, February 2026 is going to be a big month for Japanese game studios. The schedule of major launches this month would therefore look as follows:

Release date:

Game launch:

February 5, 2026

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

February 6, 2026

NiOh 3

February 11/12, 2026

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

February 27, 2026

Resident Evil Requiem

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

NiOh 3

February 6, 2026

PC PlayStation
Want It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map