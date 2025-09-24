One month in 2026 is shaping up to be amazing for games from Japan, NioH 3 could be one of them

We have good news for fans of insanely difficult action RPGs. It's possible that we just found out the release date for NiOh 3, the latest game in the popular series from Team Ninja.

NiOh 3 is set to be released on February 6th of next year. This info popped up on the game card at the Japanese Amazon store. It got removed quickly, so someone must have rushed because if this date is true, it will probably be confirmed today during the State of Play showcase or at the Tokyo Game Show. The game is supposed to be released on both PlayStation 5 and PC on February 6th. Releasing the game on PC at the same time as consoles would be a big deal for the series. In the case of the first NiOh, PC players received their version nine months after the game's release on PS4. On the other side, they waited a long eleven months for NiOh 2. It would be great if the PC edition stopped being treated as a second-class platform by developers of these games.

Thanks to Japanese Amazon, a special edition of the game called Treasure Box also leaked. It includes an artbook, a CD with selected tracks from the soundtrack, a desk pad, and a keychain in the shape of a furry Sunekosuri ball.

Japanese developers will dominate February 2026

If these reports are true, February 2026 is going to be a big month for Japanese game studios. The schedule of major launches this month would therefore look as follows:

