The end of cases in CS2? Valve's new move suggests a quiet revolution in the game's economy

New additional rules for CS2's Steam Workshop are supposed to help prepare content for the latest update, but players aren't sure what this means for cosmetic item creators.
New optional Steam Workshop terms will allow content creators to earn thousands of dollars upfront for items for Counter-Strike 2, especially in two themes.
Winter hasn't arrived in CS:GO 2, but Valve had a little Christmas present (?) for fans of this popular shooter. In a new post published on Steam, it was announced that "additional terms" have been introduced regarding the sharing of items for this game.
As we read, optional rules "will allow the Counter-Strike 2 team to license items for a fixed fee" - $35,000 for weapon skins and $6,000 each for stickers and charms. Agreeing to the terms means that everything from your Workshop can be shared by the Armory and other places that didn't allow community items before.
Moreover, Valve already has some initial tasks for fans: the next game update is set to include weapon skins inspired by "Arabian" art and mythology, as well as espionage and technology themes. The company is also counting on stickers related to car racing as well as fruits and vegetables.
Even though these extra conditions are optional, some players are worried that Valve might be trying to limit the earnings of cosmetic item creators in the future. Some of the more popular creators make a lot of money from their designs, with some reportedly earning up to half a million dollars from a single skin.
Nevertheless, many people also point out that for many "designers," this is a very attractive offer. Additionally, such licensed items will not be tied to just one collection, as they have supposedly functioned until now. Some people also suggest that this is another step by Valve towards abandoning traditional loot boxes.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
